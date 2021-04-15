Jewell M. Webb of Derby, Kansas, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita Kansas. She was 90.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Burial will follow at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.