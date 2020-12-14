While EHS Head Coach Carolyn Dorsey admits there is still much for her squad to iron out over the course of the season, their perseverance won’t be anything that needs fixing.
The Lady Spartans overcame a two-point opening quarter in Friday’s game at Seaman High School, rallying for a comfortable 49-29 win in what was eventually a strong performance on both sides of the ball.
Rebecca Snyder and Allie Baker would find their scoring stride in the second period, combining for each of the Spartans’ points in a 14-3 run through the waning minutes of the first half. Snyder’s continued drives and possessions deep within the Viking’s paint would serve to draw the attention of multiple Seaman defenders throughout the night, allowing for plenty of opportunities around the perimeter for the Spartans in the final 16 minutes.
“We shot better after the first quarter, but a big part of us getting back into the game and taking the lead came on defense,” Dorsey said. “We came out after halftime, and turned it up defensively. That was really the emphasis in the locker room. We were clearly struggling in the first quarter offensively, but we’ve said it over and over again with this group, ‘Your defense travels, your offense will come and go.’ We’ve been in some battles with Seaman before with a lot of close games between us, so this felt pretty good for our girls.”
Emporia would take control of the game for good in the third quarter, opening on a 10-0 run out of the break behind baskets from Baker, Macie Adams and Emily Christensen to force a Viking’s timeout with the scoreboard reading 28-14 .
Continuing a steady pace on offense throughout the next 10 minutes, the Lady Spartans would also show defensive tenacity, frequently jumping into passing lanes, diving for loose balls, and forcing timeouts on Viking inbounds plays. Seaman would never be able to come closer than 12 in the final quarter, allowing EHS to see extended playing time from several bench players en route to its second win of the year.
“Again, I really just want to bring attention to the efforts of all of our girls Friday night.” Dorsey said. “We got three big wins for our freshman, JV, and varsity in a place that has provided some heartbreak for us over the years. They’re big, signature wins for us and our girls should feel good about it, especially the varsity team in overcoming that first quarter. It should give them that confidence that says, ‘We can do it’ going forward.”
EHS - Gilpin (6), Christensen (4), Adams (6), Baker (13), Snyder (14), Peak (4), Kirmer (2)
