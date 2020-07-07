There is just one week left to register to vote ahead of the Kansas primary election on Aug. 4.
Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said voter registration closes at 5 p.m. July 14, with mail ballots getting placed in the mail beginning July 15.
The county will offer Saturday voting from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. July 18 at the Flinthills Mall, 1632 Industrial Rd., using the outside entrance between Hibbett Sports and Petsense.
Advanced voting will be held at the Lyon County Courthouse from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday beginning July 20. Advanced voting ends at noon Aug. 3.
Vopat said masks are not required to vote but are "strongly suggested" to be worn, for the safety of other voters as well as the safety of election office staff and poll workers.
There will also be personal protective equipment on site for election board workers and for people who may have forgotten their mask at home. Sneeze guards will be put in place and voting machines will be sanitized between uses. The floor will be marked for social distancing.
"We are doing everything we can to keep everyone as safe as we can," Vopat said.
To register, update or verify your voter registration, visit myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.
