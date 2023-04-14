January 23, 1971-March 8, 2023
A sweet and cunning baby girl was born to Curtis W. McCreary and Ann M. DiNardo McCreary on January 23, 1971 who they named Angela Dorothy Renea McCreary. Her Dad was serving in the Navy (stationed in Georgia) at the time of her arrival. When her Dad completed his tour of duty with the Navy, they returned home to Emporia, KS in 1972 where she spent the rest of her childhood.
Angela (Angie) was a typical young girl playing with her brother, Mark, and many young friends. She went through all twelve years of school in Emporia, KS, graduating from Emporia High School in 1989. She enjoyed her childhood very much speaking of the many trips she had taken through the years with her family and other outings that made her life very special. When she got older, they went out to Melvern Lake where her parents had a pontoon boat and enjoyed picnicking and swimming in the lake.
She was very close to her Grandmother McCreary, later Grandmother McDougal as she was growing up. She spent a lot of time with her and learned to cook from her as well as her Mom. When she learned her Grandma had a serious illness, Angie helped her Mom and Grandpa McDougal take care of her.
After graduating from high school, she decided to sprout her wings and go to Topeka, KS to find a job and live. As a lot of young people, she tried her hand at several different types of positions through the years. Approximately eighteen years ago, she decided to try her hand at becoming a forklift operator. Angie was very proud of herself as she became very good at telling the different thicknesses of the metal she was moving for the company. It was at this position, she met the love of her life, Ross Hunter. They became good friends and finally decided to make a home together. They had a good life together, each depending on the other through the years.
She liked to spend time with her Mom so they took a few trips to the East coast to visit her Mom’s aunts and other relatives. While they were there they always made it a point to do some fun things as well. When she was living in Topeka, both of them enjoyed going to the local casinos to have lunch and try their luck.
Angie enjoyed doing the simple things in life-just being out in the yard, raising flowers and vegetables, cooking, etc. She always loved animals, but especially her dogs. They always knew they had a friend when she was around.
She worked as a caregiver off and on through the years and she greatly enjoyed working with older people. She worked for one family for several years and found she became very attached to the individuals. Her friends and neighbors have attested to the fact that Angie dearly loved to help people and if you needed help she was always ready to give it her all.
In her last few years, she had several health issues which caused it to be hard for her to work steady positions so she found herself working sporadically. She had some surgeries that didn’t relieve her complete problems. During the last few months of her life she was in and out of Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS several times. She took the Lord’s hand and joined the rest of her family on March 8, 2023 while in Stormont Vail Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents, Parents, her brother, Mark McCreary and several other family members.
She is survived by her soulmate, Ross Hunter, and many extended family members and friends.
As requested, there will be no formal services, however, condolences may be sent to family and friends or donations can be made in honor of Angie to your favorite charity.
