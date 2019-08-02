A man accused of an alleged shooting in Madison appeared in Greenwood County District Court last week, when a judge ruled he will not have his bond reduced and will most likely remain in jail until his trial later this year.
Terry Bogart is accused of shooting Kyle Burress, both of Madison, in the forehead with a high-powered pellet gun in April. The incident was described as a neighbor dispute that escalated.
According to Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels, who testified in Bogart’s preliminary hearing on Thursday, the initial call came into the Sheriff’s Office 911 line from Burress saying he’d been shot in the head with a gun and that the shooter had fled the scene. When the first deputies arrived, they found Burress bleeding from a hole in his forehead. He was able to give the identity of the shooter and a description of the vehicle in which he fled. Deputies transported Burress to the Madison High School parking lot, where he was airlifted via helicopter to a Wichita hospital for surgery.
Arguments between the two men had been going on for several months, with an alleged physical confrontation the previous day.
On the day of the shooting, Bogart claims Burress let his large mastiff dog off of a leash and told it to “sic’ em” toward Bogart. Bogart said the dog chased him back into the house, and he grabbed the pellet gun and shot through the open window. He claims he was not trying to intentionally shoot at anyone, but just trying to scare the dog.
Burress’ story is different. He denies “siccing” the dog on Bogart and said he had just let the dog off the leash, where it was tied up outside, to come inside when he looked up and saw Bogart aiming the gun at him through the window. The next thing he knew, he had been shot.
A short time after the shooting, Samuels arrived at the scene and spoke with Bogart’s girlfriend, Laura Kerns. She was cooperative and told them Bogart was not there. A search warrant was obtained, where deputies found two pellet guns leaning against the window in the front room and ammunition nearby. There were holes in the window screen and they found marijuana and meth residue in the bedroom.
Later that afternoon, Bogart made contact with the Sheriff’s Office, telling them he was in Emporia. He had heard they were looking for him, and he would be home later that evening if they wanted to talk to him. Deputies took Bogart to the Sheriff’s Office that evening, where they arrested him.
Bogart is charged with felony aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being housed in the Lyon County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Bogart’s defense attorney requested the bond be reduced to a more manageable amount of $30,000. Greenwood County Attorney Joe Lee presented a list of previous crimes on Bogart’s record, including burglary, assault, arson, domestic assault with strangulation, criminal threat and intimidation, failure to appear and drug crimes.
Chief Judge David Ricke noted that the $100,000 bond, set by the Magistrate court, was higher than it would usually be with the current charges; however, he felt with the previous crimes on Bogart’s record it was appropriate and denied the bond reduction request.
A jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.