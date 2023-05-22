Travelers can still expect delays as the Kansas Department of Transportation continues work at the Sixth Avenue/U.S. Highway 50 and Prairie Street intersection.
According to the City of Emporia, upcoming work includes concrete pavement, storm sewer, waterline, sidewalk, and ADA ramp improvements on the north half of the intersection will be completed in the next one - two weeks, weather permitting.
Concrete pavement, storm sewer, sidewalk, and ADA ramps on the south half of the intersection will be completed in the next two - four weeks, weather permitting.
New traffic signal poles have an expected delivery of June or July 2023 and will be constructed once received on site. They have been delayed due to supply chain issues.
Site restoration, seeding, and pavement markings will follow.
Should the contractor complete the utility and pavement improvements prior to the arrival of the traffic signal poles, the construction traffic control will remain in place with minimal work remaining until delivery of the traffic signal poles.
For questions, please contact the City of Emporia Engineering Department at 620-343-4260.
