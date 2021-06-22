The Emporia City Commission will review ordinances for three beer gardens related to three upcoming events Wednesday morning.
Emporia Main Street is requesting an ordinance for the Junior World's Block Party, scheduled for 6 - 10 p.m. Friday, July 9 on the 900 block of Commercial Street and the parking lot at Ninth Avenue west of Commercial Street to the mid-block alley.
Unbound Gravel has requested an ordinance for the Lunar Ride, which is set for Friday, July 24. The beer garden would be held in the parking lot west of Mechanic Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues from 6 p.m. - midnight July 24.
The third request, also comes from Main Street, is for the organization's 30th Anniversary Celebration set for 5 - 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. The event will be held on Eighth Avenue between Commercial Street and Merchant Street.
All proposed ordinances include requirements that all alcoholic beverages remain within city fencing, with boundaries approved by the Emporia Police Department. No one under the age of 21 would possess or consume alcohol and sponsors would need to meet all city and state requirements for temporary alcohol sale licensing.
The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Municipal Courtroom and will also be streamed live on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.