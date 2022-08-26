Marcia A. Janzen, 82, Emporia, passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 at Newman Regional Health.
Marcia A. Ruhnke was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Hilda (Larsin) Ruhnke. She married Larry Janzen in California on November 18, 1964. He passed away on February 4, 2022. Marcia is survived by her daughters, Gayle (Fred) Maschewski, Fairview, Kansas, Sharon (Jay) Williams, Olpe, Kansas, and Cheryl (John) Stanley, Wanette, Oklahoma; a brother, Jim Ruhnke, Highland, Kansas; sisters, Joan Peterson and Susan Rogers, both in St. Joseph, Missouri; sister-in-law, MarJean Anderson, Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Cody, Jamie, & Tyler Williams, Alexandria Kieffaber, Nathaniel Leach, Nickolas Stanley, and Aric & Amanda Stanley; great-grandchildren, Gracyn & Jackson Williams, Tony Kieffaber, Jr., and River Phipps. Her grandson, Matthew Griffin, died earlier.
Mrs. Janzen was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, and was a veteran of the United States Women’s Army Corps (WAC). She worked a number of years as Support Staff for Quest Services, retiring in 2018.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Graveside Service will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Fowler Cemetery, east of Emporia. The service will be conducted by Pastor Eddie Hosch, Messiah Lutheran Church.
A memorial has been established with Messiah Lutheran Church with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
