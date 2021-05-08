The Emporia Gazette
Baseball
May 3
Chase County 11, Council Grove 1
Chase County 17, Council Grove 7
Southern Lyon County 9, Northern Heights 5
Northern Heights 8, Southern Lyon County 7
May 6
Southern Lyon County 6, Prairie View 6
Southern Lyon County 15, Prairie View 5
Softball
April 30
Humboldt 14, Lebo-Waverly 0
Humboldt 16, Lebo-Waverly 3
May 3
Chase County 11, Haskell County 1
Chase County 18, Haskell County 7
May 4
West Franklin 15, Northern Heights 0
West Franklin 12, Northern Heights 9
May 6
Prairie View 22, Southern Lyon County 3
Prairie View 17, Southern Lyon Couny 0
