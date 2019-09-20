A week ago, the Hornets thwarted the touted Pittsburg State ground attack, forcing the Gorillas to go away from their offensive strength.
This week’s visiting Nebraska-Kearney Lopers may be an even tougher challenge. UNK leads the MIAA in rushing after two games, averaging 267.5 yards, but will provide a much different look.
“The first thing (we saw) on film — speed,” senior safety Gary Woods said. “They like to get the edge, they like to do a lot of things ... that can play with your eyes. With them being a high-powered offense, a defense like us (will) take a lot of pride in (stopping them).”
Though the Lopers hold an identical record to Emporia State (1-1), their offense has proven to be quite a handful. Darrius Webb is tied for the conference lead in carries (43) and is among the leaderboard in averaging 85-plus yards on the ground per game. Quarterback Alex McGinnis enters with the second-highest completion percentage in the MIAA, with four touchdowns and no interceptions — yet.
“We’ve got to cause turnovers, first and foremost,” Woods said. “I feel like that’s our key to success as a defense every week. Play our brand of football and really don’t do anything outside of our characteristics. All we have to do is be our base defense and we’ll be able to match up.”
Turnovers proved to be the undoing for Emporia State last week, as a pair of missed scoring opportunities in the game mounted in the fourth quarter and the more the Hornets pressed, the more they seemed to struggle.
“Just those critical situations there, we just needed to (execute) a little bit better,” ESU head coach Garin Higgins said. “I think we started to press a little bit, too, once we got down 30-23. When you have an inexperienced group, sometimes those things can happen. But, it’s also a game I think that we can take a lot from and learn a lot from ... as well.”
The lessons have been frequent throughout the week as the Hornets have readied themselves to return home, with perhaps a few new looks than even two weeks ago.
One major change will be at its own running back spot, where ESU utilized Carlos Grace with a high workload last week. He tallied more than 130 yards, including a 71-yarder that went for a touchdown.
“I always knew I had it in me, (but) to just be on the field and show everybody what I’ve got, it just gave me a bigger confidence boost because,” he said. “We just came out there and executed what we needed to do and put us back in a good position to come back and win the game. Unfortunately, it didn’t end up how we wanted it, but I just feel like my guys went out there and played very hard and did what we (were) supposed to do when our number was called.”
ESU’s offense did make a push in the third and fourth quarters to erase a 16-point deficit before things escalated in the wrong direction in an eventual 41-23 loss.
“My biggest thing in this game is rebounding off of a tough loss last week,” Higgins said. “Our guys, I thought, were ready to play and I thought we competed really well and had our opportunities, we just didn’t get it done.”
“I thought our kids played really well, we just didn’t win on the scoreboard. Defensively, we did a great job. We did exactly what we wanted to do, the game plan that we had in place was as good as I’ve seen as far as stopping the option.”
The option will again be in play Saturday, though it will do more searching along the edges of the field than it will look for seams up the middle.
“Pitt likes to get more vertical, (the Lopers) like to be more horizontal in the way they go to sideline to sideline,” Woods said. “We had to kind of change our game from being a power stop team to more of a speed stop team.”
Woods believe that’s an adjustment his team can make.
“Every time we’re playing at Welch, we like to bring the energy,” he said. “We like to be surrounded by our loving fans and our Hornet family. Every time we come back to our home stands, we look forward to making a statement.”
That statement? Time will tell as to what it says.
“Defensively, they don’t beat themselves,” Higgins said. “It’s going to be a very difficult football game for us.”
Kickoff from Jones Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
