Margaret Marie Keller Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margaret Marie Keller, of Emporia, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at her home. She was 98.A complete obituary will be published later. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Trade Politics Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Progress Edition - 2023 A magazine showcasing the progress of our community. Read Now Community Guide Moving to town or visiting? The Emporia Community Guide has the information you will be interested in. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2022 Edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRemembering Allison Hess: Hundreds attend celebration of life for Emporia High School sophomoreAllison “Alli” Hope HessKansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professorsRestaurant change coming to Emporia Service AreaEditorial: It’s Not Supposed to Be This WayJohn David DiekerJr/Sr High School Principal Tammy Baird named as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendentBlackcreek Diesel strives to maintain customer satisfaction at long-time Emporia repair shopEHS offering supports after student deathTURNER FAMILY SERVING UP SOME DELICIOUS MEALS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedDay After Day After Day (23)The People Speak (17)Who is David McGehee? Former Lee's Summit Superintendent hired as interim head of business at USD 253 (13)Censorship and libraries (8)Two Steps Forward, One Step Back for Kansas Republicans (7)Kansas Supreme Court denies request to halt appeals for terminated Emporia State University tenured professors (7)Scheib put on administrative leave following USD 253 board meeting (7)County discusses property valuation increases, fireworks fees (7)What the hell is a Debacle? (7)Can you count on social security? (5)Four Seasons Apartments still unlivable after fire, tenant says (4)The diversity debate in Kansas schools likely to return (3)Water reportedly found at local BP gas station (3)Kansas Legislature Update February 6-10 (2)EPD seeks info on two women seen leaving Walmart (2)Philip Woodbury George (2)Editorial: It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way (2)FTC crackdown on GoodRx sends a message that private consumer data must be protected (2)'I'm the lucky one here': Muhlig looks to exciting opportunity with USD 252 (2)Emporia man dies after medical incident on Kansas Turnpike (1)Learning loss is long term (1)Newman Regional Health celebrates Cath Lab accreditation (1)Services announced for Allison Hess (1)$1.9 billion computer chip manufacturing facility announced in Burlington (1)Restaurant change coming to Emporia Service Area (1)City awarded fourth place in international water tasting (1)Grief counseling, supports available following death of EHS sophomore (1)Community Corrections receives over $20,000 of unexpended state funds for adult services grant (1)Eli Lilly is capping consumer insulin costs at $35 (1)Local legislators discuss issues at first community dialogue of the year (1)Haag purchased The Cottages at Holiday Resort (1)Emporia State men’s basketball earns NCAA Tournament berth (1)Giefer to step down as Mayor (1)ESU marks 160 years with Founders' Day celebration (1)USD 253 "excited" to work with McGehee amid questions regarding background (1)Bonner & Bonner diversity lecture coming March 2 (1)PACT Act tour comes to Emporia (1)Street Cats Club celebrates 100th TNR of the year (1)Iverson sentenced in Council Grove road-rage incident (1)EHS offering supports after student death (1)In State of the Union speech, a feisty Biden battles hecklers and calls for bipartisanship (1)Randall Paul Tolbert (1)Gov. Kelly to make economic development announcement in Burlington (1)Senior center fundraiser postponed (1)USD 386 Madison-Virgil School District claims Tuesday meeting was properly announced, despite no explicit prior notice (1)Allison “Alli” Hope Hess (1)Vera J. Harrington (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.