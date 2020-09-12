Matthew Robert Ball, 52, passed away suddenly on September 7th, 2020. He passed away in the early morning due to a heart attack.
Matthew was born in Manhattan, KS, graduated from Central H.S. in St. Joseph, MO, and settled in the Emporia area 27 years ago. From an early age, he loved cars. As a child, he maintained an enviable Hot Wheels collection. As a teen, he was very eager and interested in working on cars. In addition to rebuilding engines, he completed auto body repair training. As an adult, when Matthew wasn’t working at Simmons Pet Food, where he worked for 21+ years, he continued to work on cars as a hobby. Matt never met an engine he didn’t like.
Beyond his love of cars, Matt was a hard-working man who provided for his family and believed in God. He loved Jesus and in recent years developed a deeper relationship with the Lord. He looked for opportunities to tell people about Jesus. Matthew was happiest when he was spending time with his three boys. He was always eager to help friends and neighbors; he had a generous heart. While living in Reading, KS, he served on the Reading City Council. He had many friends in the community and if he didn’t know you he would likely strike up a friendly conversation.
In addition to his three teenage sons, Mick Ball, Zeke Ball, and Jake Ball; Matthew is survived by his beloved, Ronda Parks, and her children; father, Morris Ball (Lynn) of Columbia, MO; mother, Sharon Ball, of Emporia, KS; sister, Rachel Statler (John) and nieces, Sophie Statler and Ashley Statler of Fredericksburg, VA; and other extended family.
A graveside service will be held at the Admire Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16th at 11 am, with a lunch to follow at the Admire Community Center. Matthew’s family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones.
The family has set up an education fund for the boys. Please contact Rachel Statler if you are interested in making a memorial contribution: rachel.r.statler@gmail.com.
