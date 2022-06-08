Mark K. Handke, Emporia, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the age of 62.
Mark Kevin Handke was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 17, 1960, to Norma Locklin and he was the adopted son of Kenneth and Elda (Betty) (Marr) Handke. Mark married Terry Eileen Duvall in Atchison, Kansas on September 28, 1985. They were happily married for 36 years. Also surviving are his brothers, Kenneth Locklin (biological) and David K. Handke (adoptive); also, his children, Deborah M. Coe Taylor (Adam), Lawrence, Kansas, and David A. Handke (Tamara), Emporia, Kansas; and his grandson, Westley Handke.
He was preceded in death by both his birth parents and his adoptive parents; and his loving wife, Terry on February 3, 2022; and followed in death by his son-in-law, Adam Taylor on May 3, 2022.
Mark was a member of Faith and Messiah Lutheran Church Emporia, Lions Club, Promise Keepers, and LSO and was an adult leader in Boy Scouts of America.
Cremation has occurred. A dual memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church for both Mark and Terry on June 18, 2022 at 11 am, conducted by Pastor Eddie Hosch, Messiah Lutheran Church. Private family inurnment will be in the Sabetha Cemetery, Sabetha, Kansas on June 20, 2022.
A memorial has been established in his name to Messiah Lutheran Church with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
