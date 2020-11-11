In a night filled with extended debate and discussion, The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-2 Wednesday to move to a remote-only education delivery model for grade 3-12 students effective Nov. 23.
Board President Michael Crouch and member Grant Riles voted against the motion, citing a desire to let students continue their current schedules, at least until Thanksgiving break.
Students in the 3-12 grade range will now continue remote-only instruction through Jan. 19 unless further action is taken by the board. K-2 students, students without internet access and students receiving specialized education services will continue their current delivery models. Pre-K students will also be allowed to continue their onsite models as the result of a separate, 7-0 vote.
Citing matters of fairness and the value of added learning time outside the classroom, board members additionally voted 6-1 (with Board Member Melissa Ogleby the lone nay vote) to continue all currently active district sports and extracurricular activities during the period.
Further discussions on updated mitigation strategies for sporting events, concerts and other gatherings which may include an in-person audience are expected to continue throughout the next weeks.
“Our [case] numbers are community numbers,” said Ogleby, who initially called for a motion to begin remote-only instruction as soon as Nov. 19. “We’re in this together as a community. I feel like the community has relied very heavily on the schools to help with this situation, but at some point, we can only do so much. It’s affecting staff, it’s affecting the students... it’s worse now than it was in the spring.”
Votes followed hours of input from district and building leadership as several principals addressed board members throughout the evening via Zoom.
As USD 253 Superintendent Kevin Case expressed during the BOE’s last meeting on Thursday, school leadership agreed one of the biggest challenges with hosting in-person classes was finding the required staff.
“I don’t want to say things are day-to-day, but if one of our office staff goes down … it’s going to limit us,” said Riverside Elementary School Principal Jared Giffin. “If two of us go, it’s going to be even harder for us to cover the things we need to get covered in the classroom … As the numbers increase, I want to remain very optimistic — and I have until this week. I sat in on the Tuesday Public Health meeting … to hear [Flint Hills Community Health Center Environmental Services Director Jennifer Millbern] talk and to see the county numbers … I think we’re all getting a bit worried about how much we can sustain.
Some reported daily staffing absences of up to 25% within the last week due to confirmed positive cases, quarantines and other issues unrelated to the virus.
“Teachers are looking for certainty like all of us are in the community and in our nation,” added Emporia Middle School Principal Steven Bazan. “The uncertainty in their particular job from day to day causes discomfort and causes anxiety with not knowing what to look forward to.”
Following a 4-3 vote to increase building populations at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High on Oct. 28, Wednesday’s decision marked a full— but necessary — reversal of the board’s hopes for the remainder of the fall semester, members said.
“The numbers that we’re seeing in our community are entirely too high for my comfort level,” said Board Member Art Gutierrez, who called for the initial motion to increase capacity at EHS and EMS. “A couple of weeks ago I was wanting to move to Step 3, then our numbers shot up … I’m not comfortable with it any more.”
During the meeting, the board also:
^ Accepted a bid from Kaw Valley Engineering Inc. for construction materials testing and inspection services at Emporia High School in the amount of $37,022.50
^ Recognized Jobs for America's Graduates - Kansas Career Specialists Ali Macias and Rigo Aguirre, for receiving a 5 of 5 Performance Outcomes Award from JAG National for meeting or exceeding the five most critical performance measures for the EHS JAG program class of 2019
^ Accepted a donation of 275 dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Emporia. The dictionaries will be given to the district’s third grade students.
