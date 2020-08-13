Flint Hills Technical College announces this year’s Distinguished Alumni honoree as Adam Starr, Network Technology Instructor and Network Engineer at Flint Hills Technical College. The FHTC Foundation board chose Starr based on his academic contributions to FHTC and his commitment as an educator.
“Adam personifies what an FHTC Distinguished Alumni represents and we are proud to recognize him for his years of dedication to the institution and the outstanding impacts he has made on students’ lives over the years. Alumni and educators like Adam Starr are what makes Flint Hills Technical College a special place,” said Mike Crouch, FHTC Vice President of Advancement.
Adam Starr came to FHTC as a student in 1991, intending to take just one semester in the Electronics Technology program. 29 years later he continues to serve at the college as an instructor and Network Engineer.
Starr received an associate of applied science degree in Electronics Technology from FHTC in 1994. That same year, he began his career at FHTC as the first technical support person for the college and in 1996 became a full-time instructor for the Electronics Technology program. In 1998, continuing as an instructor when the program changed to Network Technology, Starr became FHTC’s Network Engineer, both positions he still holds today.
Starr led the transition of the Electronics Technology program into what is now Network Technology. Because of the ever-evolving technology field, he writes and updates all curriculum for his courses, some as often as every semester. Adam has taught nearly 800 students since he started as an instructor, and those students can be found in IT departments throughout Emporia and the state of Kansas. Starr, wife Chanda and their four children are lifelong Emporia residents.
To learn more about Flint Hills Technical College Distinguished Alumni program, go to fhtc.edu/foundation.
To learn more about Flint Hills Technical College, go to fhtc.edu.
