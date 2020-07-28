James M. Krueger, Emporia, died July 13, 2020. He was 55.
Services will start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at the Kiwanis shelter in Peter Pan Park. The family and A Natural State Funeral Service have the arrangements.
