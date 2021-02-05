While the pandemic is sure to continue altering plans for months to come, local officials say they’re committed to providing as normal — and as entertaining — of a year as possible moving forward.
During a brief joint city/county luncheon Wednesday, officials discussed the general impacts COVID-19 has had on the community thus far, with one of the chief among them being the cancellation of numerous popular local events and celebrations. In speaking on the importance of providing residents something to look forward to, Mayor Rob Gilligan encouraged attendees to do everything in their power to promote a return to normalcy.
“Our community and our region is known for having some pretty major events usually towards the middle or end of the spring and the early summer,” Gilligan said. “Last year … all of our organizers made the correct decision to cancel or postpone and eventually cancel those events. As we’re kind of moving into that second [vaccination] phase and starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, those conversations are coming back again. I think it’s really important for the community — both the city and the county as well as Public Health — to work with these organizations moving forward to do what we can to make sure these events take place in some capacity.”
“We know they won’t be the exact same as they have been in the past, probably, and they may not be able to be as big as they were in the past, but I think it’s really important to our community that we do our best to try and make as safe an environment as possible and host these events in some particular way.”
Referencing such events as the Great American Market and UNBOUND Gravel (formerly the Dirty Kanza), officials were also hopeful to continue Emporia’s slate of traditional holiday celebrations, making no changes in current plans for the city’s annual fireworks display or fireworks vending.
“A thing that’s happened over the past year is that people are starting to think about challenges a little differently,” said Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs. “We have some different ways to hold some of these events that we maybe never would’ve thought of a year ago. I think we have to get back to some sense of normalcy. It may be harder to reopen than it was to shut down, but I think there’s a way.”
“The difference between this year and last year is that we know a lot more about the virus,” added City Commissioner Danny Giefer.
In other business, officials received a vaccination rollout update from Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell, who said additional clinics would continue to pop up over the next couple weeks.
“I reached out … today and beginning around the 18th and 19th, which should be a Thursday and Friday, we will be having — for planning purposes — clinics every Thursday and Friday. One is a new dose and one is a second dose … For planning purposes, that’s what we’re putting out there right now. The clinics will probably start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. because we’ll have about 500 doses [each time] ... Our entire planning model is based on receiving [allocations] of under 600 doses because, effectively, that’s what can be done in one day.”
The Gazette will continue to provide up-to-date information on vaccines as they become available within the community. For more information, visit publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.