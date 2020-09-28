Artists, crafters and small business owners had the chance to show off their wares during the Fall Fest and Indoor Market, Saturday afternoon.
Held from 2 - 7 p.m. at 502 Commercial St., the event offered a wide array of homemade and handcrafted items for sale to kick off the fall season.
Dalton Leek was there with his business, Big D's Custom Fabrication, which offers metal-based crafts.
Leek is a recent graduate of Flint Hills Technical College with a degree in welding. The pandemic put a hold on some of his plans, but he was able to get his business started about a month ago.
Leek's signature material is horseshoes, and he's made wine racks, crosses and seasonal decorations using them.
"I recently graduated from the welding program at FHTC, and purchased my own Millermatic 180," he said. "At the Fall Fest I featured some of my horseshoe art, but I can offer repairs and take custom orders."
Leek said he had been attending Merit Badge University through the Boy Scouts at FHTC when he realized he had an interest in welding.
"Welding is a stress reliever for me, I also get to challenge my skills," he said. "I accept custom orders via Facebook messenger."
Follow @bigdscustomfab on Facebook to check out more of Leek's work. He can also be found on Instagram @big_ds_customfab.
Local Artist Shayli Gentry was selling sticker art and water paintings. Her business, ArtSlug, was founded about a month ago.
Gentry said she has been painting for her whole life. After transferring to Emporia State University from Kansas State University a few semesters ago, Gentry said she founded her business, ArtSlug, last month.
She uses her iPad to create her sticker art and takes commissions on her Etsy page.
"I make stickers by drawing them on Procreate, printing them and then getting them cut on my Cricut," Gentry said. "Some of my stickers are recreations of my paintings and drawings. Then, some are commissions of pets or portraits. Soon, I hope to have magnets, too."
Karen Kindhart was another vendor at the market. Kindhart is a breast cancer survivor who has been devoting her time to making face masks during the pandemic. All of the proceeds benefit Abundant Harvest.
Kindhart said she had already donated $4,000 to Abundant Harvest, an organization she believes strongly in, and spends about eight hours a day making masks.
From 9 - 11 a.m. each Saturday, Kindhart sells masks from her home. Call or text 620-342-0128 for more information.
