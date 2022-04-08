The Chase County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.
Jason Hinton of Marion County was last seen in Chase County Tuesday evening. He was driving a white Ford ranger pickup when he wrecked on private property near milepost 318 off US Highway 50 near Cedar Point.
The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. Hinton walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was very minor, and no evidence of any injuries occurred.
Hinton is in his mid-40s. Those with information should call the Chase County Sheriff's Office at 620-273-6313.
