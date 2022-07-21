Troy Homer Roberts, age 55, of Shawnee, KS passed away on July 19, 2022 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
He was born on October 7, 1966 to Lynn and Clara (Balding) Roberts at Emporia, KS.
Troy was a Maintenance Engineer for Sparhawk Pharmaceuticals until the time of his death.
On December 22, 1990, he married Terri Lynn Borders, and they made their home in Benson, MN.
Troy loved the sport of baseball, and he played throughout college and spent years coaching his sons and other youth. He loved to share his enthusiasm for baseball with anyone willing to learn. He was always the person you could call for help at any time, and he would be there to lend a hand. Not only a love of baseball but to hear him play the piano was a moment to treasure.
Surviving family include his wife, Terri of the home; his children, Tristan of Shawnee, KS, Tyler of Tampa, FL, and TJ of Emporia, KS; his mother, Clara Roberts of Emporia, KS; his sisters, Vonda Norman of Shawnee, KS, and Pam Mechtley of Thorton, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lynn Roberts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel. Troy’s family welcomes casual dress for his Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Emporia State University, and may be given to the Troy Roberts Baseball Scholarship, payable to ESU Foundation.
