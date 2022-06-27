The Emporia Public Library hosted its first worm race in three years Friday morning.
The worm race is a long standing tradition according to children’s services supervisor Lori Heller. She said she used to take her kids to the worm races when they were children. They are now in their 30s.
Around 100 people came to the event and an estimated 48 kids competed with their worms. Lucy’s worm, “Frank,” won first, Adelyn’s worm, “Rosy,” won second, and Adrianne’s worm, “Agent A,” won third.
Many cheered on their worms as they raced including Brooklyn Ewy who cheered on her worm “Lightning.” As she cheered, Brookyln’s mother said that her daughter had found the worm a couple of weeks prior and knew this would be the worm she’d race. She also mentioned the care her daughter put into the worm and that no worm was likely better cared for than her childs.
While Freddy’s Frozen Custard handed out treats, other’s raced their worms in a circular race track that had judges to oversee. The worms would start in the center of the rings and inch their way to the outer rim. They conducted prelims, semi-finals and finals. The winners of the finals were rewarded with an array of gifts from fishing poles, trophies and hats.
