Steve and Kay Neill of Emporia celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 23.
The couple was married at the Haven Methodist Church in Haven, Kan.
They have two children: Charles and Meredith of Lenexa and Douglas and Cara of Overland Park. They have three grandchildren: Jack, Kate and Xander.
The family celebrated with a dinner in Overland Park.
