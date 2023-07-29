Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“Witch King” by Martha Wells, Tordotcom, 2023, $28.99.
After being murdered, his consciousness dormant and unaware of the passing of time while confined in an elaborate water trap, Kai wakes to find a lesser mage attempting to harness Kai’s magic to his own advantage. That was never going to go well.
But why was Kai imprisoned in the first place? What has changed in the world since his assassination? And why does the Rising World Coalition appear to be growing in influence?
Kai will need to pull his allies close and draw on all his pain magic if he is to answer even the least of these questions.
He’s not going to like the answers.
Martha Wells has returned to fantasy! You may know her name from the award-winning science fiction “Murderbot Diaries”, or older fans may recall the “Books of the Raksura” (my personal favorite). Now Wells has created a whole new world for readers to enjoy.
Wells’ primary strength, in my opinion, is her world building. Every story that I have ever read by her has a fascinating and fleshed-out world that is deeply thoughtful and doesn’t fit a cookie-cutter mold. “Witch King” is no exception. There are, as usual, politics between countries, personal and professional motivations, differing ideas of gender roles, and more. It is always a delight to become immersed in one of Wells’ worlds.
Although the plot is somewhat slow to get going, “Witch King” drew me in and made me fall in love with the characters and the dynamics between them. It will be placed proudly on my bookshelf. Fans of Martha Wells will enjoy this new world, and new readers will have a perfect place to be introduced to her writing.
(0) comments
