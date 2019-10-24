The students and staff of Logan Avenue Elementary had the opportunity to showcase elements of their school’s redesign project during Wednesday evening’s Emporia Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
The presentation began with students leading the board members and audience in a few stress-relieving and team-building exercises, including “pretzel” stretches and a Simon Says-esque listening game. Principal Jessica Griffin said the idea of the “warmup” was to show the importance of decompressing stress before periods of learning and listening, an idea Logan Avenue staff has adopted so far this school year.
“We feel like it’s important to build safety and connection amongst people in any setting, then we can truly access our brilliance,” Griffin said. “We can access the prefrontal cortex, where all the good thinking and problem-solving happens. We believe in that and we’ve started to do that as a staff. We do it every morning with our kids in the classroom, and we just wanted the board to experience that with us today, too.”
Faculty went on to cover several recent changes to day-to-day school functions and curriculum, such as stressing the importance of social-emotional learning and access to the arts. Griffin said it was important for her staff to emphasize such areas in order to help children adapt to the changing job market and an evolving society at large.
“Every change that we make and every new thing that we’re doing is all very purposeful,” Griffin said. “It’s rooted in our data and rooted in the needs of our students, and then it’s staff that look at that data and say, ‘This part isn’t working for our kids. How can we truly prepare them for a world that we can’t even really fathom right now?’... Children are brilliant in all different ways. A traditional school setting doesn’t really value and honor children who are perhaps more artistic in their abilities. We really want to make sure that every child has the ability to show their brilliance at school, and that they feel like they contribute to the school family.
“Last spring when we took our formal state assessments, our end-of-year assessment results were stronger than they have ever been. We are now in our fourth year of the social-emotional redesign, and I attribute much of that success to the changes we’ve made to meet the safety and connective needs of kids.”
Building a sense of “school family” and community was perhaps the largest focus of the redesign, Griffin said, and several steps had already been taken to do so. Overall, the hope of the changes was to establish relationships not just between students and teachers, but younger and older students as well in order to create natural mentorship.
“The new K-2 room is a multi-age classroom where students stay together with that teacher for two to three years,” Griffin said. “‘Looping’ is where a teacher takes a classroom for two years. The concept is essentially the same in that we’re looking to increase relational capacity — which we know increases safety and connection — which allows students to jump right in during year two or year three with that same teacher and same group of kids and start learning right away. It takes students a good deal of time every year to settle into a new teacher and new classmates. We want to take away that stress and that burden from their emotional wellbeing so they can access their brilliance and be ready to learn each day.”
During the meeting, the Board of Education also:
• Accepted a donation of 275 dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Emporia to be used by district third graders
• Accepted a $500 donation from the Norm Norton Memorial Fund through the Emporia Community Foundation to be used in the purchase of supplies at the EHS Spartan Shop
• Accepted a $622.47 donation from New Life Christian Church to William Allen White Elementary to support student activities and resources
• Accepted a $700 donation from Stephen Sauder to EHS Athletics
• Accepted $2,262 in grant funds from Zoetis animal health company to the EHS FFA program
