The National Park Service and Lyon County State Bank celebrated the release of a coin celebrating the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Saturday afternoon.
The quarter is one of the 56 represented in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, developed by the U.S. Mint in 2010. Every year, five national parks have been released to honor the sites. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, located in Strong City, was No. 55. The program is set to conclude in 2021 after the release of No. 56 — the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter — in Alabama.
The process started when Kristen Hase was the Superintendent of Tallgrass. Now she is the biologist.
“The Mint decided to do the America the Beautiful Coin series … probably been going on for 10 years or so,” Hase said. “Each state got to select a national park they felt represented their state, that is how Tallgrass [was] picked.”
The prairie was one a vast inland sea more than 250 million years ago that deposited limestone, flint and shale. Once covering 170 million acres across North America, now only 4% remains in the Flint Hills of Kansas. When the Mint contacted Tallgrass a few years ago, they started working with artists to come up with different coin designs. The design depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, which are both native to the preserve.
“That brought us to Nov. 16 when this one was formally released,” Hase said. A release event was originally scheduled for that date, but was canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Retail Manager of Lyon County State Bank on Merchant Street Terri Zumbrum said that they wanted to still honor the event to mark the release of the quarter.
“So, we put together this event to be able to do that,” Zumbrum said. “We have had a great response, not only from Tallgrass, but from the community.”
Tallgrass Prairie Superintendent Randy Bilbeisi said that it is an honor to be selected and represented. He said it is a big deal for the community.
Hase agreed.
“And to think that the quarter will be passed around as currency for a long, long time,” Hase said. “So, hopefully people will look at the change in their pocket and make them wonder, ‘Hey, Tallgrass Prairie, I wonder what that is,’ and it will make them look it up and come visit us.”
“We have been very excited to have the opportunity to do this,” Zumbrum said. “And of course, put the bank’s name out there as well.”
Lyon County State Bank is the only bank in the country that has the quarters, Hase added. From both locations, Zumbrum said she estimates to have sold rolls of quarters to more than a couple hundred people.
Both Hase and Bilbeisi hope that the quarter will bring a new appreciation to the habitat and park.
“We are hoping that, like Kristen said, will get more people to understand what we are here for,” Bilbeisi said. “Hopefully, they will look at [the quarter] and Google it … educating people to these natural sites that need to be recognized for what they are for.”
Hase said that it has been exciting and a process that people do not get to be a part of often. She encourages people to visit the preserve.
“I am just glad we have the opportunity; it has been a fun partnership,” Zumbrum said. “We spent a few months planning and advertising, making sure that it would be successful. We have all been a part of it and we have enjoyed all of it.”
Bilbeisi thanked Lyon County State Bank for helping the community and going the extra mile for the celebration, “we just want to acknowledge appreciation for them.”
