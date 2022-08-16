I grew up in Emporia many years ago. I read with dismay that a Catholic private school teacher was fired for leading a pro-abortion march before the abortion election on August 2nd. The USA Constitution clearly calls for a separation between church and state. Churches in return are tax-exempt. However, the Kansas Catholic Church violated the US Constitution by spending over $3 million USD supporting the anti-abortion side in your recent abortion referendum! The Catholic Church should lose their tax-exempt status for this action. Our Founding Fathers had flaws but they were right to mandate no national religion and separation of church and state in our Constitution.
Mark L. Witten, Ph.D.
Tucson, Arizona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.