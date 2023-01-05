An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
Owen was waiting to turn into the A-1 Pump & Jet Services lot when Jasvir Singh of Fresno, Cali., rear-ended Owen in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a refrigerator trailer.
According to Deputy Brandon Early, neither driver was injured and both declined medical treatment.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
Singh was cited for following too close.
