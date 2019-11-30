The Emporia Public Schools will present the 84th annual Seasonal Celebration Dec. 11 - 12 in W.L. White Auditorium.
The program will feature vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world performed by students at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School.
The program begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 12. Doors will open one hour before the performance starts. Admission will be $3 at the door for school-age children and adults. Preschool children will be admitted free. A dress rehearsal at noon on Dec. 10 at the auditorium will be open to the public at no charge.
Sign language interpreters will be at the program both nights, and a section will be reserved for the hearing impaired.
Flash photography will not be permitted in the auditorium for the evening performances but is welcome during the dress rehearsal.
For more information about the program, call Mary Herbert Education Center at 341-2200.
