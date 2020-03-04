On Thursday, February 27, 2020, Frances Maley, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80, following a short illness at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Fran was born on October 23, 1939, in Neodesha, Kansas, to Dollie A and Paul W Robson. She attended school in Neodesha prior to marrying Kenneth M. Maley who was serving in the United States Navy. They were married for 46 years and raised six children, Rebecca May, James Michael, Tina Marie, Lenore Maxine, Gale Marian and Dale Marion.
Fran enjoyed many activities but truly enjoyed her family, friends, and she loved driving. She enjoyed listening to music by Elvis and feeding the wild birds wherever she lived, as that was a fond memory of her Grandmother Robson.
Fran was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dollie A and Paul W Robson; her husband, Kenneth; and two great grandchildren. Fran is survived by her six children, 29 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; her brothers, Ted Robson, Pauleon Robson, Ray Robson; and sister, Margie Helmer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Christ Church of Neodesha, 1001 Elm St., Neodesha, KS at 10:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to the Christ Church. In lieu of donations to the family, please make all donations to the Christ Church. On-line condolences can be left to the family by going to www.loranfawcettfuneralhome.com.
