Topeka - Dr. Loren Dale Tompkins, formerly of Vassar, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home in
Topeka. Dr. Tompkins was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Salina, Kansas, to Jesse Benton and Martha Belle (Lake) Tompkins. He married Rebecca “Becky” Lane on July 11, 1958, in Miami, Oklahoma. She died July 31, 1998.
He earned three education degrees from the University of Kansas (1963, 1967 and 1983) and spent his career in public education. He taught and served as vice principal of Northern Hills Junior High in the Seaman district from 1963 to 1976. He served as principal of Lyndon High School from 1976 to 1981. After earning his doctorate from KU in 1983, he moved to The Teachers College at Emporia State University, where he retired as a professor in 2003.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina (Carl) Langley of Berryton and Gwen (Greg) Larson of Americus; four grandchildren, Kate (Matt) Redenbaugh of Gardner, Alex (Brittnie) Larson of
Hutchinson and Luke Larson and Aaron Larson, both of Emporia; and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the staff and caregivers at Legend at Capital Ridge and Interim Healthcare and Hospice.
Cremation has taken place; a private service will be planned later.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.
