Christmas Candlelight service
Enjoy a candlelight service for the Christmas season at the historic 1883 Calvinistic Methodist Church in Arvonia, 5 p.m. Sunday. The church is located four miles north of Lebo, 32381 S. Arvonia Rd.
Refreshments will hollow in the Township Hall.
Emporia FFA photos fundraiser
The Emporia High School FFA is hosting a holiday photo fundraiser 10 a.m. - noon Saturday and noon - 3 p.m. Sunday in the back of the EHS greenhouses.
The yearbook committee will be taking pictures. There is no cost, but donations would be appreciated.
Holiday Farmers Markets
The Emporia Farmers Market will be set up from 6 - 11 p.m. Thursday at 606 Commercial St. for Moonlight Madness. Along with the normal variety of the winter market, the late-night market will also feature prize giveaways, food samples, and coupons.
The final market of 2019 will be 10 a.m. - noon Dec. 21 at Waters Tru Value. Vendors will feature last-minute holiday gift ideas, baked goods, and other specialty food products. The market will resume on Jan. 4 with a SNAP Cooking Demo. Indoor markets are held 10 a.m. - noon first and third Saturdays of the month. at Waters Hardware. For more information, or to become a vendor, contact emporiafm@gmail.com or call 620-343-6555.
Online Genealogy Research
The Emporia Public Library will offer a free online genealogy research class at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the large meeting room. Come and learn about how to document your family history.
Salvation Army Doubler Days
The schedule for Red Kettle Doubler Days, where kettle totals up to $1,000 will be doubled each Friday during the kettle season. Anonymous donors have stepped up for Friday and Dec. 20.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. today at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15-by-15) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Wednesday. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
Breakfast with Santa
The Emporia Public Library will hold Breakfast with Santa from 9 - 11 a.m. today. Activities include a continental breakfast, crafts and holiday music. Come and view the library’s storybook tree and Polar Express train.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Children’s Storytime Room and bring your camera. Each child will get a free book to take home.
Angel trees
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are available at the following locations: Walmart, Bluestem, ESU Memorial Union, Casey’s East, and ESB Financial starting today. Angels can be selected to purchase gifts for children. Gifts may be returned to the location where the angel was selected or The Salvation Army office, 327 Constitution St., by Dec. 17.
Tags should be securely attached to the unwrapped gift to assure the selected child receives the gift. Families are available for adoption by calling the office at 620-342-3093. Groups or individuals may adopt a family and provide a meal or gifts for the children.
Volunteer work day
The next volunteer workday at Pioneer Bluffs will be 1 - 4 p.m. today. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. People of all talents and abilities are needed and appreciated.
Those interested in volunteering can just show up, or contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Red Stocking Breakfast
Fight child abuse, promote healthy families in Lyon County and have an excellent all-one-can-eat breakfast 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. today at Emporia’s Pizza Ranch, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Celebrities, auction items, great breakfast foods including biscuits, sausage, gravy, eggs and coffee-cake pizzas. Tickets are $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger are free! Support the Kansas Children’s Service League: kcsl.org.
Holiday bazaar
The American Legion Post No. 5 Holiday Bazaar is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at 2921 W. 12th Ave. Come for lunch served by the Legion Auxiliary and shop for your holiday gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Christmas dinner
VFW Post 1980’s Christmas dinner will be Tuesday evening at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Bring the kids to visit with Santa Claus at 6 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Christmas music will be provided by DJ Lorenzo.
NRH Auxiliary fundraisers
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is hosting its annual Cookies for Claus bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the East and North lobbies at Newman Regional Health. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Scholarship Fund for area students pursuing a degree in a health care field.
Throughout the month of December, the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary Gift Shoppe will be accepting $5 donations for their pediatric stuffed animal toy drive. The $5 gift can help put a smile on the face of a lab or ER child patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.