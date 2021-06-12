Reviewed by Terri Summey
“The Children’s Blizzard,” by Melanie Benjamin. New York: Delacorte Press, 2021. 978-0399182280. $28
“A blizzard. Fine. We’ve all seen blizzards before. But not at this time of day, during school. … But people get lost in blizzards on the plains,” Raina thought as she worried about what to do about herself and the schoolchildren that she was teaching. What had started out to be an unseasonably warm day in January of 1888, quickly turned into a nightmare of blowing snow and freezing temperatures. It had been so warm that Raina and many of her schoolchildren had come to school in lighter clothing, taking the opportunity to air out their heavy winter clothing and coats.
The date was Jan. 12, 1888, and it was one of the worst blizzards to hit the northwest plains of the United States. Often referred to as the Children’s or Schoolchildren’s Blizzard, the blizzard caught many people off-guard, especially the schoolchildren, because many of them had just been dismissed from school and were making their way home. This is a story of two sisters, Raina and Gerda Olsen, schoolteachers who make very different decisions when the blizzard hits and forever changing both. Because of her heroic actions, one sister is provided with a life she could only dream of having while the life of the other sister becomes a nightmare from which she cannot escape because of a selfish decision made in an instance. Another story centers around, Anette Pedersen, a child who is sold to a family as a servant by her mother and miraculously survives the numbing cold of the blizzard. This event is a turning point in her young life, changing her forever.
It is Anette’s story that reaches out and touches the heart of a newspaperman who has been hired as a huckster to promote the settlement of the lands in the middle of the United States, the inhospitable Great Plains that he describes in his promotions as the Garden of Eden. Fired from his job in New York and living in “Godforsaken” Omaha, Gavin Woodson pens the flowery news articles luring European settlers from their homes and families in northern Europe with promises of free land and bountiful harvests. After the blizzard hits, Woodson is haunted by the face of a young pioneer girl he spotted outside a store in Omaha who certainly died in the sudden storm. Seeking redemption, and a chance to return to New York, he leaves Omaha to travel through the Great Plains, seeking stories to send back to be published about the horrors of the blizzard, and potential survivors.
Based on historical accounts, Benjamin personalizes her novel with this focus on the stories of several individuals and families as they struggle to survive the blizzard and its aftermath. Growing up in Nebraska, and a fan of everything Laura Ingalls Wilder, I had heard of the Children’s blizzard. Once I began this story, I found it difficult to stop as I wanted to know who survived and who did not. If you like historical fiction, especially about the Great Plains, I highly recommend that you read this book. For more information on Benjamin and her writings, check out her website, https://melaniebenjamin.com/ or tune into an interview with her about this book at https://youtu.be/08yB7tkuQDo.
