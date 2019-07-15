Olpe held its annual Downhome Days celebration Saturday, filling the day with fun events.
The event started Friday night with a rodeo and continued with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. the next morning. The yearly celebration ended after midnight with the traditional street dance.
Committee member Joyce Wilson said the event is geared, as it has been in past years, toward helping Olpe get a splash pad for its park.
According to Wilson, the money earned is still being counted. She said the hope is to get enough money that they can apply for matching grants to pay for the splash pad project, which will likely come to about $250,000. The Downhome Days committee has set a $50,000 fundraising goal. According to Wilson, members of the committee hope to get a good 25 percent before they start talking to grant-distributing organizations.
“If we have $50,000, we can say, ‘We raised this much,’” she said. “‘We got this much interest.’”
The total amount raised this year won’t be tallied up until sometime mid-week.
It’s also an option to donate outside of the context of participating in Downhome Days.
“We’d like to encourage people to donate,” she said. “We have an account at the Emporia Community Foundation.”
Those who want to contribute to the project can approach the ECF about donating to the Olpe Spray Park, she said.
“That would be fantastic,” Wilson said.
Though she didn’t have the final total, Wilson felt the 2019 event had been successful.
“I think it’s gone pretty well,” she said of the event. “Attendance on the bike ride and the fun run were a little bit lower, but I think we can recoup it next year. We had some issues with the fun run as far as the route. We had a bridge go out, and that was a challenge.”
It was uncertain what the route would be until later in the week. By Friday night, the bridge was repaired, she said, but that wasn’t time enough to get the word out.
“We couldn’t post the route on social media, and that was one of the things that people said was, you know, ‘We want the route beforehand,’” Wilson said.
In the end, she said, there were 17 participants in the fun run. The 5K may have drawn fewer people than Wilson and other committee members would have liked, but she said the people who showed up did enjoy it.
“It’s just a really pretty run,” she said.
Downhome Days has helped Olpe raise funds for park improvements in the past.
According to Wilson, this year’s event also drew people from the Lunar Kanza celebration. Three riders from out of state who came for the ride, upon hearing about the celebration in Olpe, went and took part in the fun ride.
Downhome Days is family-friendly, with events for people of just about every age.
There were drawings for all kinds of children’s prizes, as well.
Amber Soyez’s sister was the winner of one of the big prizes — a bicycle. Soyez will be using the bike a lot more often than her sister, at least for the next couple years, because it fits her perfectly.
“She’s 4 years old and she doesn’t know how to ride without training wheels,” Soyez said.
She said she was happy her sister won the bike “because it’s easy for me to put the kickstand up.”
So the prize has effectively been commandeered by Soyez — at least for now.
“I do have a bike at home, but it’s a bit rusty,” Soyez said.
She and her family come out to Downhome Days every year. She said she enjoyed the penny find the best, because she found a golden dollar in the sand. This meant she got a ticket for a kids’ prize drawing.
Soyez said she didn’t win anything this year.
“I don’t normally win anything, but I don’t care,” she said. “Last year, I threw a fit about it.”
Another attendee included 13-year-old Blake Skalsky of Olpe.
He has attended the event for about five years running, he said.
Skalsky enjoys the street dance and the chance to hang out with his friends.
“It’s just always fun to come out here and talk to friends and stuff,” he said.
