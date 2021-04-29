For the fourth year running, Village Elementary School is one of only 325 schools selected across the U.S. as a Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase School by the Flippen Group.
Capturing Kids' Hearts recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.
The staff at Village begins each day by greeting students at the door, putting the focus first on positive relationships, and building a community of learners.
“Being named a National Showcase School for the fourth year in a row in the midst of an unpredictable year is truly an honor," said Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Mckay. “Our teachers here at Village are dedicated when it comes to building relationships with all students and creating environments where all of our students feel safe and loved."
Capturing Kids' Hearts introduces Capturing Kids' Hearts processes to more than 37,000 educators each year nationwide and impacts 7 million students a year in 44 states. Campuses implementing Capturing Kids' Hearts processes consistently report improvements in academic, behavioral, and cultural outcomes.
Because of the rigor of the evaluation process, the Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase School award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence.
"Capturing Kids' Hearts focuses on the most important part of education, and that is the relationships in the classrooms," said Village Elementary Principal John Martin. "We have really focused on reaching out to all of our Village family during this year of uncertainty to make sure that everyone in our school feels supported."
Capturing Kids' Hearts is proud to recognize the outstanding educators who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the lives of our children. Please join in and celebrate the remarkable work they have accomplished.
