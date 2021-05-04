TOPEKA — Two Emporians were arrested early Monday morning after an high-speed chase ended with a vehicle crash in southwestern Shawnee County.
25-year-old James Frye and 33-year-old Sarah Utech, both of Emporia, were taken into custody after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m. Monday morning in the 7700 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road in Topeka.
According to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and WIBW, a vehicle being pursued by Shawnee County sheriff's deputies crashed at that location.
Authorities said Frye was driving the vehicle. He faces charges including Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Possession of Stolen Property and Defective Headlamps.
Utech faces charges of Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia.
No serious injuries have been reported.
