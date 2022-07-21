The USD 253 Board of Education unanimously declined to accept a recommendation to "pause" William Allen White Elementary School during a special meeting held Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder and human resources director Jared Giffin had recommended to the board to "pause" the elementary school, and transfer certified and classified staff members to other buildings across the district. The proposal was announced to building staff on Tuesday.
“Finding candidates to fill the openings that the late(r) resignations have created has been nearly impossible — despite the hard work, attendance at job fairs, networking, and more from HR,” Anderson-Harder said before the meeting in an email obtained by The Gazette. "As a result, we have to make changes in order to address the needs of WAW students and elementary students across the district."
Other considerations that were not recommended to the board of education included:
- transferring instructional strategists to classroom teacher positions;
- hiring qualified student teachers in December;
- adjusting instructional strategists’ schedules to be in classrooms for part of the day and teach small flex groups the other part of the day;
- combining grade levels into multi-age classrooms;
- staggering start times;
- scheduling larger flex groups;
- and increasing class sizes.
The district has been facing staffing concerns after record numbers of educators resigned during the recent school year. According to the agenda, Emporia Public Schools still needs to fill 12 certified staff positions at the elementary level, three certified staff positions at the secondary levels, two academic interventionist and special education positions, 29 classified positions across the district, and over 30 paraprofessional positions and several in transportation.
This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.
