Emporia Child Care Center III, located at 1320 C of E Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday in order to clean and sanitize due to a positive COVID-19 case at the center.
According to an email to The Gazette, the center was scheduled to be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The center will reopen on Tuesday.
Emporia Child Care Center I, located at 802 Commercial St., will remain open.
All parents and staff have been notified.
