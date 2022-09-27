Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr

Eldon Siebuhr, 90, died September
25, 2022 at his home in Emporia. He
was born June 9, 1932 in rural Lebo
to Leonard Siebuhr, Sr. and Opal
(Summa) Siebuhr.
On July 2, 1955, he married
Wilma Rich in Hartford, KS. They
shared 67 years of marriage. Eldon
retired from Didde-Glaser after
working there 28 years as a tool and
die maker. After his retirement, he
enjoyed working with local farmers,
including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest
season for nearly 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in
Emporia; son, Doug (Veda) Siebuhr of Burlingame;
daughter, Donna (Ken) Hanson of Emporia; Lori
(Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17
great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,
Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey
Ziegler, Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by his
parents; a sister, Carma Hollar, and two brothers, Leonard
Siebuhr, Jr. and Buford Siebuhr.
A Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held from
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Jones
VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Cremation is planned
with a private graveside service to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford
Community Building or Hand in Hand Hospice and sent
in care of the funeral home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.