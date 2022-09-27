Duane "Eldon" Siebuhr

Eldon Siebuhr, 90, died September

25, 2022 at his home in Emporia. He

was born June 9, 1932 in rural Lebo

to Leonard Siebuhr, Sr. and Opal

(Summa) Siebuhr.

On July 2, 1955, he married

Wilma Rich in Hartford, KS. They

shared 67 years of marriage. Eldon

retired from Didde-Glaser after

working there 28 years as a tool and

die maker. After his retirement, he

enjoyed working with local farmers,

including Pearson Farms and John Dill, during harvest

season for nearly 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma of their home in

Emporia; son, Doug (Veda) Siebuhr of Burlingame;

daughter, Donna (Ken) Hanson of Emporia; Lori

(Johnny) Fields of Hartford and 6 grandchildren and 17

great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters,

Theda Wolford and Elaine Smith of Emporia and Audrey

Ziegler, Columbus, GA. He was preceded in death by his

parents; a sister, Carma Hollar, and two brothers, Leonard

Siebuhr, Jr. and Buford Siebuhr.

A Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held from

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Jones

VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Cremation is planned

with a private graveside service to be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford

Community Building or Hand in Hand Hospice and sent

in care of the funeral home, PO Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.