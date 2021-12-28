George D. Rainsbarger of Emporia died on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home. He was 68.
George was born on March 14, 1953 in Marshalltown, Iowa the son of William and Phyllis Radobaugh Rainsbarger. He married Charlotte Louise Whitehurst on November 23, 1991 at the First Friends Church in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include; wife, Charlotte Louise Rainsbarger of the home; son, William Rainsbarger of the home; grandchildren, Ian and Caroline Rainsbarger; mother, Phyllis Wyatt of Marshalltown, Iowa; brothers, Roger Rainsbarger, Charlie (Sue) Rainsbarger, and Jay (Amy) Wyatt; sisters, Diana Eberhardt and Kathy (Ari) Sklavenitis; many nieces and nephews and greats whom he loved and they loved him. He leaves many friends and church family behind.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Rainsbarger and brother, Gene Wyatt.
George worked as a Maintenance Electrician at IBP and Hostess before retiring 5 years ago and was a jack of all trades. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of the First Friends Church. George was involved in HAMM radio clubs. He loved to garden and was a master gardener along with driving tractors.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at First Friends Church, Emporia. Cremation will take place following the service. Memorial contributions to the First Friends Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
