Last week I introduced to many of you and re-introduced to many more, the mid-20th century burger palace of Emporia known as Bert’s Drive In.
Bert was Catherine B. Adkins, and she had a small burger shop in the 1500 block of W. Sixth Avenue, between Price Liquor and Fred’s Tavern. Her establishment was known for house-made root beer and a loose-meat sandwich called the Jumburger.
Bert’s opened sometime around 1950, and according to several former employees I spoke with, she started out with boy carhops. It was only after A&W announced it would move in farther east on Sixth (where the carwash is now, across the street from Plumb Place) that she switched to girl car hops.
Emporian Esther Chapman worked in the kitchen while her daughter Rosalie was a car hop and her son Jack a frequent customer. I sat down with the siblings at Braum’s one morning to hear their stories.
Jack Chapman started out: “My mom worked there for years and my sister worked there for a long time. There was room for maybe 10 people to eat — a little bit bigger than J’s Carryout.
Rosalie, now a Fowler, explained: “There were walk-up windows for winter and just a few stools at the counter, maybe six or eight.”
The windows were located on the east and west side of the building, indicating that may be how the car hops aligned as well, with room for five cars on the east, five more on the right.
The building itself was on the street, with parking in the back. The Jumburger brought in people from all over town.
“A Manwich is not a Jumburger,” Jack emphasized. “It was just crumbly beef, no sauce. People would buy a Jumburger or maybe two.”
Rosalie said: “That was my first real job. It was really special to me. Bert and Bob were just like parents to me.
“Bert’s Drive-In opened around 1950. She had boy car hops to begin — Larry Pierce, Larry Biggs, Tony Lindow are three I can remember.
“I started working there as a mug washer late summer of 1952. My mother, Esther Chapman, was working there at the time making ‘jumburgers.’ Bert steamed the hamburger meat and seasoned it with a special ‘secret’ sauce that she made. She would never say what was in her sauce …”
It’s this flavoring that inspired Judy Hancock to approach me in the first place. Almost every person I have spoken to about Bert’s has immediately said, “she took that secret to her grave.” We’ll see.
Rosalie graduated from mug washing to taking orders from the window as well as working in the kitchen… eventually she became a carhop (Bert switched to all-girls in 1954), walking out to the cars as they parked and asking for their orders. They’d run the order back in to Bert, then return with the food on a special tray that clipped to the window glass and had a stabilizing bar underneath that rested on the car door.
Rosalie said that Bert’s was open from May to sometime around October, Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to about 9 or 10 p.m. She worked as a carhop for the 1954 and 1955 seasons but when she graduated high school in 1956, she went on to work with Southwestern Bell.
“She had mostly school kids working for her,” Rosalie said. “She was very strict about our ride home after work. She delivered us home, no exceptions! Bert was a great boss.”
As the siblings recall, the Jumburger — served with pickles, onions and mustard or ketchup — was 25 cents and if you added cheese it was 30 or 35 cents. Rosalie earned 35 cents an hour, before taxes, along with tips.
Bert only allowed staff to serve the final product, not do the actual cooking. Jack remembers some kind of round, double-layer pan, where the ground beef steamed in the top part and the fat dripped down into the bottom part. He thinks there was some kind of automated stirrer for the top portion that kept the hamburger crumbly. The finished jumburger was wrapped in wax paper, which helped catch the loose meat if it escaped the bun.
“Bert would make the seasoning in a kettle in her home and then walk it over to the kitchen. She would go over there early in the morning and do it all,” Rosalie said.
I asked Rosalie and Jack what they recalled of the environment at Bert’s Drive In, curious if it mirrored scenes from “American Graffiti.”
Jack and Rosalie remember everyone as being kind and straightforward. “If there was any trouble, Bert would handle it,” Rosalie said.
Customers stayed in the cars, maybe chatting with the car next to them or trying to set up a date with a classmate.
Jack recalled the night his ex-girlfriend showed up with another guy and things became tense. “Bert came out there and said: ‘Straighten up or go home.’ And that was all it took!”
Jack and Rosalie brought along some photos, too.
In one you can see part of the menu board over Bert’s shoulder. It looks like the root beer came in pints (15 cents) or quarts (can’t read the price). Other drinks included the Frosty and the Frosty Float, an Orange and Orange Float, Grape and Grape Float, lemonade, coffee (maybe) and milk.
You can just barely make out some of the food — a hot dog, a grilled cheese and something that contains “arettes” — it was a different time, then, so probably “cigarettes.” Jack thought the jar on top of the white box contained pretzels.
So, we know Bert’s had dine-in on fun soda fountain stools, walk-up windows on east and west sides of the building, room for 10 cars for drive-in service. She had a special cooker and a secret recipe. Next week we’ll see what Sandra Koch and Evalee Williams can tell us about that.
Let’s get cooking!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.