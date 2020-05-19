Local health care workers, first responders and frontline workers were honored with a flyover by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas Air National Guard's refueling tanker flew over the Emporia Police Department, downtown Emporia and Newman Regional Health as part of the Operation Kansas Strong tour.
At the same time, first responders and emergency personnel paraded in front of Newman Regional Health, and disbanded at 12th Avenue and Chestnut Street, showing support for the work health care providers are doing caring for COVID-19 patients.
According to the Air National Guard, the Operation Kansas Strong flyover was incorporated into previously scheduled training missions and incurred no additional cost to taxpayers while serving as vital training for aircrews.
