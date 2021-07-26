I have been on a hunt for months now for the mystery of the Jumburger, a loose-meat hamburger made in Emporia exclusively at a mid-century drive-in on Sixth Avenue complete with carhops and window tray tables.
The Jumburger was a closely kept secret. The ground beef was steamed in a specially designed pan. It was seasoned, then scooped into a white bun, with mustard and pickle, wrapped tight in wax paper and served.
There are two stories here – a piece of forgotten Emporia history and the actual Jumburger. Loose-meat burgers were an item at the time – post-war, pre-McDonald’s – and first documented in this area at the NuWay Crumbly Burgers in Wichita.
Jonathan Bender wrote about burger palaces of the past for flatlandkc.org in 2013:
“NuWay served loose meat sandwiches (Maid-Rite was popular competitor) topped with mustard and pickle made on a custom cooker developed by founder Tom McEvoy. … Loose meat sandwiches are made with ground beef on a soft white bun. The beef hasn’t been pressed into a patty, but instead has been piled on in a fashion akin to Sloppy Joe’s sans sauce. Both however can wreck a dress shirt with equal aplomb.
“The first NuWay opened in 1930 at 1416 W. Douglas in Wichita and it’s still operating. They make their own root beer, served in frosty mugs, and onion rings alongside the crumbly burgers.”
As it turns out, an Emporia man’s sister worked at that NuWay, and it is his partner in life, Catherine B. Adkins, aka Bert, who took the NuWay in a different way and opened a drive-in called Bert’s sometime in the late 1940’s or 1950.
I am going to spend the next several weeks sharing with you photos and stories from those who worked with Bert; the experience of eating a NuWay burger; where you can get local, homemade root beer; and even a few attempts at recreating Bert’s Jumburger recipe.
You’ll get to read about Bert’s Drive In as seen through the lives of Judy Hancock, Linda Crisp, Evalee Williams, Sandra Koch, Rosalie Fowler, Jack Chapman, Bobbie Mlynar and Bert’s own niece by marriage, Janet Stuck.
Let’s get started!
Bert’s Drive In
The northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and Garfield is a small collection of businesses: Right on the corner is where Enterprise Rental used to be. Across a small parking lot is a bar known for decades as Fred’s Tavern. Across the back of the parking lot is a small strip of shops where Gustoso Food Truck has set up and where Marsha’s Headquarters and the Sportsman’s Barber Shop once were.
That blank space in the middle, that empty parking lot, is where Bert’s Drive In had a small footprint and room for 10 cars. To the east was Fred’s Tavern and to the west Price Liquor. That would be Bob Price, whose sister worked for the Wichita NuWay, and he and Bert were a couple, living in a duplex behind the tavern where she cared for her mother Betty Adkins.
The word is that they were together “without benefit of clergy” until Betty passed away, and then Bob and Bert were wed and eventually built a house directly behind the strip mall. I drove around there and it may have been 610 Garfield, but I am not certain. I believe the duplex is gone and is now a paved lot.
Judging by the photos, Bert and Bob were a happy pair, hard workers, holding down multiple businesses in the post-war era, at the beginning of the civil rights era. The Depression was over, the war was over, people had cars and could afford to drive to Bert’s and splurge on the 25-to-35-cent loose meat Jumburger, washed down with a root beer, delivered by car hops, served up by a strong Kansas woman called Bert.
This will be fun! Keep reading next week and let’s get cooking!
