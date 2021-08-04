The Emporia City Commission accepted a $1,066,330 low bid from Greeley Excavating for 12th Avenue waterline improvements Wednesday afternoon.
The work area extends from Grand to Chestnut streets. The area is the same location of a major waterline break on a 12-inch line that occurred earlier this year, disrupting water service to several businesses and organizations including Newman Regional Health. The city has been undergoing a multi-year waterline improvement project to replace lines that have been in use for anywhere between 80 - 100 years.
City Engineer Jim Ubert said the intent was to begin work this year, once they could confirm materials were available. Once that works begins, the community should expect disruptions to traffic in the area.
"The waterline will be constructed toward the curb line on the south side on the Newman Regional Health side, so traffic will be flowing from that," he said. "We're waiting on KDHE approval for all of the loan documents and bid documents and after that we'll get with the contractor. There's a bit of a pinch in the supply chain due to COVID."
Commissioners also accepted a $300,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for a surface preservation and overlay project on US Highway 50.
The funds are part of the City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP) — a federal and state-funded program that provides funds to cities to address deficiencies or improve a city connecting link on the state highway system. The project starts on Mechanic Street and moves down to east city limits on US-50.
Ubert said KDOT will pay 90% of the project — up to $300,000 — with the city paying the remaining 10%. The estimated cost of construction is $685,000. Ubert said the city's share of the project will be paid for with 2024 CIP funds.
City Manager Mark McAnarney was also given the go ahead to submit a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant application to assist Simmons Pet Food to construct several parking lots at its facilities. The approval was made following a public hearing about the grant, but no comments for or against the project were made. Simmons would be required to create a minimum of 22 new jobs with the majority of employees being from low- to moderate-income backgrounds.
"All grant programs have parameters that we're obligated to follow and in this case it would be 22 positions," he said. "I don't see any problem in filling those positions."
Noting the labor shortage both locally and across the nation, McAnarney said Simmons has a reputation for being a good company to work for that pays well. The company is already looking to fill 150 positions he said and they have hired close to 600 people over the last two years.
"They've been able to hire a lot of people recently and they seem to have really good luck finding employees," he said. "At the end of the day, we need to fill the positions."
The commission also approved a job posting for the city manager position being vacated by McAnarney, who announced his intention to retire June 2. The posting was created by the firm hired by the city to identify candidates for the position.
McAnarney, who has worked for the city since 1989, took over as interim city manager in 2013 and then officially in 2014. He said his idea of a good city manager was someone who truly cares for the community.
"I think you're looking for someone who's dedicated to the community, who really comes in wanting to make a difference and leaves the place better than when they found it," he said. "Just work hard, be accessible, do whatever they can to help the community move forward."
The city commission next meets at 9 a.m. Aug. 11 in the Municipal Courtroom. Meetings are streamed online via the city's Facebook page.
