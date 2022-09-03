An Emporia teen recently won an award for creative writing.
Ella Davidson, 14, received honorable mention in the April 2022 Cricket League writing competition. Entrants were asked to submit an original story about a detective.
Davidson’s story, “The Plant Problem,” is both mystery and fantasy-based. She said she’s a fan of both genres.
“It’s about a magic detective that has an apprentice, and together they have to solve a problem about identifying a plant that been causing problems in their laboratory,” she said. “I like mystery , like the ‘Mysterious Benedict Society,’ but I also like fantasy ... like ‘Lord of the Rings.’ I thought it would be fun to combine them together and make something with a magical base.”
For the story, Davidson invented some words and plants that don’t exist in the real word. She said stories were limited to 350 words, so she had to edit the story down in order to submit it. When asked if she would consider adding to the story in the future, she said she would.
“That would be fun,” she said. “I haven’t considered it yet, but writing more would leave more freedom to talk more about the characters and the world that they live in.”
Davidson was excited to learn that she had earned an honorable mention for her entry, and encourages others to try things they haven’t tried before.
“I encourage others to learn new things and try new things, because I think it’s worked out for me,” she said.
Davidson, the daughter of Thad and Katie Davidson, is a homeschooler in the ninth grade. She described herself as “a bit artsy.” When she’s not writing, she likes to do ballet and draw.
Davidson’s name appears in the Cricket League section of the September 2022 Cricket magazine.
“Cricket features the best short stories, poems, and articles by the world’s finest children’s authors and is illustrated by the best artists from here and abroad,” according to a written release. “In each issue, award-winning Cricket sponsors a different and unique writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries pouring in each time from enthusiastic Cricket readers all over the world. Winners receive recognition and a certificate, and the best entries are published in the magazine and on its Web site for children: www.Cricketmagkids.com/contests.”
