EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Emporia Gazette reporter Linzi Garcia for bringing her poetry to the stage of the Emporia Granada Theatre Wednesday evening.
Members of the Lyon County Road to Recovery committee for providing local businesses and organizations with a supply of free masks.
Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman for providing local residents with a detailed look at the governor’s mask mandate.
All the dispatchers of the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center for providing the community with a range of new, text-based services.
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs for encouraging customer health by offering a free cookie to any customer wearing a mask.
Members of the Neosho Rapids PTO for raising more than $1,000 with last weekend’s nacho feed event.
The employees and volunteers of Hetlinger Development Services, Inc. for their continued dedication to serving clients, despite possible budget cuts.
Adam Blake
Reporter
(0) comments
