Flint Hills burning season enters full swing

Nighttime burning in the Flint Hills is very dramatic and, when done properly, beneficial to the environment.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is reporting I-35 at mile marker 138 is down to one lane at both north and southbound lanes due to an out of control fire. 

Avoid the area if possible. 

We will have more on this as the situation develops. 

