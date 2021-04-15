The David Traylor Zoo will host a Party for the Planet on Sunday as part of a continent-wide celebration of Earth Day, Endangered Species Day and World Ocean Day at zoos and aquariums accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums.
“[Party for the Planet] helps raise awareness and ways that people can help the environment,” said Dehlia Sutton, education coordinator at the David Traylor Zoo. “So many times I think people think that it needs to be something bigger than them that’s going to make a difference in the environment or the way things are done and that simply isn’t true. It starts out with an individual doing something as small as making sure that their house has a recycling bin.”
Party for the Planet will include a variety of expert talks about relevant subjects and family-friendly activities such as sunflower planting, making seed bombs and rock painting.
“Families can bring toddlers all the way up to people who are in high school,” Sutton said. “...There’s something for everybody. That’s what we’re aiming for.”
The event is free and will take place at the David Traylor Zoo from 1-3 p.m. Sutton asked attendees to please wear masks, not only to keep others safe but also the animals at the zoo, particularly those that are older.
“All of the mammals that we have in the zoo are susceptible to COVID-19, and that goes right down to the lemurs and the cotton-top tamarins,” Sutton said. “Really, it’s to make sure that everybody stays healthy, but it’s really to also help our animals at the zoo that we have stay healthy.”
The scheduled activities will be socially distanced as much as possible and individual materials will be provided when necessary. Hand sanitizing stations will be at every activity and are also available throughout the zoo.
