Emporia State will be sending five individuals to the NCAA Division-II Men's Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala. The Hornets will be competing in the first and last event of the men's competition at the Birmingham CrossPlex on March 11-13.
Tanner Raubenstine made it to nationals in the heptathlon with 5,203 points. He is ranked tenth in the nation and will begin competition at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11.
The 4x400m relay team of Brandon Rhone, Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster and Carter Cox qualified ninth and will be competing in the final event for the men at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.
Due to COVID this year's national championships will be different from those in the past. The field sizes have been reduced to between 10-12 entries per event and the men and women will compete in different sessions. The men will compete in the early session each day with the women competing in the evening session.
In the past the field sizes could reach 20 in some events based on total entries while the men and women would alternate their races on the track.
Raubenstine also qualified for the national meet in the 60m dash while Travis Morrison qualified in the shot put, both of them finishing 19th on the declared list. For the Emporia State women Clara Eilert was declared 22nd in the high jump while Megan McManis was 33rd and Allie Barrett 36th in the pole vault.
