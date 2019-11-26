Mary Alice Waylan, 82, formerly of rural Delavan passed away on November 22, 2019. Mary Alice was born May 27, 1937 at Emporia, the daughter of Leonard and Marjorie (Bitler) Rossillon.
Mary Alice’s family will greet friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sawyer Funeral Home, Council Grove. Rosary and prayers will be offered on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Herington followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Father Peter O’Donnell. She will be laid to rest in Delavan Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mary Alice’s name may be directed to the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or Morris County 4-H foundation. They may be sent in care of Sawyer Funeral Home, Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Condolences may be left at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.