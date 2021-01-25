"The Cut" is returning to Flint Hills Technical College for its fourth year this week. The popular culinary competition will be held differently due to the ongoing novel coronavirus.
Normally held as a live event with an audience there to see the action firsthand, this year's event was pre-recorded and will be streamed online so people can safely watch from home.
“Obviously, this year we were not able to bring everybody together for a live event,” said Mike Crouch, FHTC Vice President of Advancement. “So, we decided to pre-record the entire event and edit it down to an actual TV show type format.”
The show premieres at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 on ValuNet Channel 3 or FHTC’s Facebook page.
HCA students Addyson Forbeck, Andrea Cross, Haley Chuck and J.D. Schoepflin will compete in three mystery rounds, with one student being eliminated each round. KVOE News Director Chuck Samples, FHTC Board of Trustees Chair Ken Roemer, and Chefs Gus Bays and Jack Feist will judge each round.
The show was pre-recorded in October as everyone involved swore secrecy in who won the show until premiere night. However, Crouch highlighted the "monstrous" commitment from the multimedia department.
“Our multimedia instructor [Casey Wilson] and students filmed the entire thing,” he said. “Between 14 cameras, they had over 400 hours of footage. They had to turn 400 hours of footage into 45 minutes. So, they spent — and this is all while they are taking classes and teaching classes — it took a lot of time. A tremendous amount of time for them to do that.”
Multimedia Design students involved in the production were Braden Barber, Cody Cannon, Isaac Cushenbery, Gavin DeBaun, Alicia Gross, Anyssa Hammond, Monica Lucena, David Moore, Christian Orear, Christian Orellana, Alexander Rodriguez and Noel Vasquez. Matt Fowler helped Wilson assist the students throughout the process.
“I think it was great that we were able to make it still happen,” Crouch said. “It is a huge testament to the faculty and to the students here at the college — both in our culinary program and our multimedia program — because it would have been impossible to pull this event off without them.
"We do not spend enough time talking about the talent level in our multimedia program and the things they are doing. That program is really growing and starting to really do some awesome stuff. This is a great way to showcase their skills as well, not just the skills of our culinary students.”
Tune in to ValuNet Channel 3 or visit fhtc.edu to watch “The Cut” premiere at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
